Echo and the Bunnymen announce North American fall tour dates

Last month, Echo and the Bunnymen hit the road with Violent Femmes for a string of co-headlining tour dates. In November, the legendary post-punk outfit will return to North America for even more touring.
The 13-city jaunt comes in support of the band’s upcoming album, The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon, a 15-track collection of reimagined songs from their back catalog along with two brand new recordings. The album is due out on October 5th.
See the full itinerary below, and can grab tickets here.
Echo and the Bunnymen 2018 Tour Dates:
10/12 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
10/14 – Warrington, UK @ Parr Hall
10/15 – Cardiff, UK @ St. David’s Hall
10/16 – Reading, UK @ Hexagon
10/18 – London, UK @ Palladium
10/20 – Northampton, UK @ Derngate
10/21 – Warwick, UK @ Arts Centre
10/22 – York, UK @ Barbican
10/31 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralpalast
11/03 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
11/04 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
11/05 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
11/17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
11/19 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre
11/20 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/21 – New York, NY @ Town Hall Theate
11/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
11/26 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
11/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
11/30 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
12/01 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
12/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church
Listen to Echo and the Bunnymen’s transformed version of “Seven Seas”: