Echo and the Bunnymen announce North American fall tour dates

Echo and the Bunnymen

Last month, Echo and the Bunnymen hit the road with Violent Femmes for a string of co-headlining tour dates. In November, the legendary post-punk outfit will return to North America for even more touring.

The 13-city jaunt comes in support of the band’s upcoming album, The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon, a 15-track collection of reimagined songs from their back catalog along with two brand new recordings. The album is due out on October 5th.

See the full itinerary below, and can grab tickets here.

Echo and the Bunnymen 2018 Tour Dates:

10/12 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

10/14 – Warrington, UK @ Parr Hall

10/15 – Cardiff, UK @ St. David’s Hall

10/16 – Reading, UK @ Hexagon

10/18 – London, UK @ Palladium

10/20 – Northampton, UK @ Derngate

10/21 – Warwick, UK @ Arts Centre

10/22 – York, UK @ Barbican

10/31 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralpalast

11/03 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

11/04 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

11/05 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

11/17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/19 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

11/20 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/21 – New York, NY @ Town Hall Theate

11/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

11/30 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

12/01 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

12/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church

Listen to Echo and the Bunnymen’s transformed version of “Seven Seas”: