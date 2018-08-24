Edgar Wright could very well direct the next James Bond movie

Edgar Wright, photo by Heather Kaplan

James Bond will return … soon. This week, Bondheads everywhere were put in a tailspin when director Danny Boyle hit the eject button on Bond 25 and left this smoking Aston-Martin, which has since been delayed to late 2020. Now, according to Deadline, producers are looking for some hot talent to fill in the crater-sized hole left by the Academy Award-winning director’s departure, and to be honest, they’re right on the money.

The most exciting name is Edgar Wright. Hot off of Baby Driver, the English filmmaker would be the perfect antidote to Boyle. Granted, they’d need to give the guy some creative agency, seeing how that was the conundrum years back when he was attached to do the first Ant-Man for Marvel. So, if he’s given the go, odds are he’ll have a hand at that script, which could really add some much-needed life to the franchise.



The other names up for consideration are all similarly intriguing: Hell or High Water filmmaker David Mackenzie, who could bring things back down to Earth after Sam Mendes’ jaw-dropping visuals; Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects mastermind Jean-Marc Vallee, who would certainly add some gravitas to the narrative; and finally, 71 director Yann Demange, who is arguably the least interesting of the bunch.

As The Playlist points out, the question now is whether the film moves forward with John Hodges’ script or reverts back to whatever Neal Purvis and Robert Wade previously put to paper. If we’re playing producer, we lock Wright in a room, decked to the ceiling with Baby Driver merch, sit down, offer a cigarette, put away the cigarette when he refuses, and say, “Give us Baby Bond, Edgar.”

But that’s just us.