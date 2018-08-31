Eminem drops surprise new album, Kamikaze: Stream

Eminem

Without any warning, Eminem has dropped a new album. Entitled Kamikaze, the 13-track LP is streaming in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Kamikaze is Eminem’s tenth album to date and arrives a less than a year after his 2017 LP, Revival. “Tried not 2 overthink this 1… enjoy,” Eminem wrote in a tweet linking to the album.



Kamikaze contains 13 tracks, including collaborations with Royce da 5’9″, Jessie Reyez, and Joyner Lucas. The album’s closing track, “Venom”, doubles as his contribution to the forthcoming comic book movie of the same name. The album was executive produced by Dr. Dre and features additional writing contributions from Justin Vernon (“Fall”) and Little Dragon (“Normal”). Additionally, the track “Greatest” interpolates Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.”.

The album’s artwork appears to be a homage to Beastie Boys’ classic Licensed to Ill.

Physical copies of Kamikaze, available as a CD, cassette, or on “red camo” vinyl, can be purchased via Eminem’s website and will ship in the coming weeks.

Kamikaze Tracklist:

01. The Ringer

02. Greatest

03. Lucky You (feat. Joyner Lucas)

04. Paul (Skit)

05. Normal

06. Em Calls Paul (Skit)

07. Stepping Stone

08. Not Alike (feat. Royce da 5’9″)

09. Fall

10. Kamikaze

11. Nice Guy (feat. Jessie Reyez)

12. Good Guy (feat. Jessie Reyez)

13. Venom (Music From the Motion Picture)