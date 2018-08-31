Eminem says he was questioned by Secret Service following Trump diss track

During the 2017 BET Awards, Eminem famously scorched Donald Trump with a biting cypher. After rattling off a lengthy list of grievances, including Trump’s frequent race-baiting and faux patriotism, Eminem ended the cypher with a definitive declaration: “I’m drawing in the sand a line, you’re either for or against/ And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split/ On who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: Fuck you! The rest of America, stand up!

Now, as Eminem reveals on his new album, Kamikaze, it seems the cypher led to a visit from the U.S. Secret Service. Near the end of the opening track, “The Ringer”, Eminem reflects on the cypher, asking “was it even worth it?” as he’s “watchin’ my fan base shrink to thirds.” He goes on to admit he would “at least reword it” to show more empathy toward “the people this evil serpent sold the dream to that he’s deserted.”



However, his opinion of Trump remains unchanged — even after “Agent Orange… sent the Secret Service to meet in person.” He raps:

“These verses are makin’ him a wee bit nervous

And he’s too scurred to answer me with words

‘Cause he knows that he will lyrically get murdered

But I know at least he’s heard it

‘Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service

To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him

Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists

I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists.'”

In a statement, a representative for the U.S. Secret Service told TIME that the organization “does not confirm or comment on the absence or existence of specific investigations,” but added, “We can say, however, the Secret Service investigates all threats against the President.”

This would not be the first time Marshall Mathers has drawn the attention of the president’s protective force. In 2003, during George W. Bush’s presidency, Eminem released Encore. The deluxe edition included a track called “We As Americans” that featured the line, “I don’t rap for dead presidents/ I’d rather see the president dead.” That was apparently enough to trigger a Secret Service probe, so it’s easy to imagine someone spitting an entire four-and-a-half minute takedown of Trump would do much the same.

Listen to “The Ringer” and revisit Eminem’s anti-Trump cypher below.