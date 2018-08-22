Empress Of announces new album, Us, shares “When I’m With Him”: Stream

Los Angeles dream pop songwriter Lorely Rodriguez will soon return with a new album under her Empress Of moniker. Entitled Us, the release is due out October 19th through Terrible Records, the label co-founded by Grizzly Bear’s Chris Taylor.
Rodriguez’s second LP to date, Us follows her 2015 debut, Me. According to a press statement, the 10-track effort was recorded all over Southern California, from Topanga Canyon to her home in Highland Park to a studio inhabited by a talkative cricket. She was joined along the way by collaborators in Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes, production duo DJDS, and Spanish producer Pional.
For Rodriguez, it was the first time she’d locked into that kind of sequestered recording approach. However, despite the isolation, the musician says Us — as its title implies — is meant to be far more of a communal experience than its predecessor. “It’s not just love songs,” Rodriguez explained in a statement. “It’s about different experiences of the heart. I want it to be like a mirror, and [the audience] sees a little bit of themselves in every song.”
As a first look at the full-length, Rodriguez has shared the lead single, “When I’m With Him”. Check it out below via its self-directed video, intended to be “a love letter to East Los Angeles.”
Us Artwork:
Us Tracklist:
01. Everything To Me
02. Just The Same
03. Trust Me Baby
04. Love For Me
05. I Don’t Even Smoke Weed
06. Timberlands
07. I’ve Got Love
08. All For Nothing
09. When I’m With Him
10. Again
Empress Of 2018 Tour Dates:
08/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
08/23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #
08/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #
08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo #
08/27 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre
08/29 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
# = w/ Mura Masa