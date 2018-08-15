Erykah Badu revisits her early days for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Erykah Badu's Tiny Desk Concert

Erykah Badu is the latest guest on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. For her two-song session, the R&B legend took viewers way back into her catalog.

Specifically, Badu played “Rimshot”, from her 1997 debut album, Baduizm, and 2000 Mama’s Gun selection “Green Eyes”. Along for the ride at NPR were seven backup musicians in RC Williams (keys), Braylon Lacy (bass), Cleon Edwards (drums), Frank Moka (percussion), Kenneth Whalum (sax), Keyon Harrold (trumpet), and Dwayne Kerr (flute). Badu, who sparkled with gold insect hair clips and glittery lipstick, prefaced the entire performance with an introduction of her many alias over the years.

Watch the entire 15-minute concert.

In related news, Badu is set to appear in What Men Want, a gender-reversed remake of the 2000 film What Women Want. She portrays a psychic who assists leading star Taraji P. Henson to gain insight into men’s minds. The Adam Shankman-directed movie hits theaters January 11th. Find a trailer below.