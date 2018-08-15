Ethan Hawke sings Conor Oberst-written song “LAX” for Juliet, Naked: Stream

Rose Byrne and Ethan Hawke, Juliet, Naked

Who doesn’t love a double dose of Ethan Hawke? Not only does the hunky wunderkind direct this week’s Blaze, but he’s also starring in the latest Nick Hornby adaptation, Juliet, Naked. In the romantic dramedy, he plays a reclusive Paul Westerberg-esque singer-songwriter named Tucker Crowe.

Seeing how the whole story revolves around how awesome his music is, director Jesse Peretz wisely tapped similarly awesome musicians to write his on-screen songs, specifically Ryan Adams, Conor Oberst, M. Ward, and Robyn Hitchcock. Pretty cool idea, right?

Well, the soundtrack doesn’t drop until Friday, but we do have a listen of the Oberst-penned track, “LAX”. Below, you can stream both the Bright Eyes mastermind’s demo, in addition to Hawke’s take right below it. Not gonna lie, the Reality Bites guy didn’t lose his bite.