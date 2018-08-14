Every Time I Die to headline fall 2018 US tour with support from Turnstile, Angel Du$t, and Vein

Every Time I Die, courtesy of Epitaph Records

To celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band and to continue to promote their eighth studio album, Low Teens, Every Time I Die are hitting the road this fall for a headlining U.S. tour.

The trek, which kicks off on November 12th in Chicago and ends a month later in Pittsburgh, will feature support from hardcore bands Turnstile and Angel Du$t, as well as metalcore/hardcore outfit Vein.

“We knew that the last headlining tour of our 20th year needed to be memorable and it had to be a lineup as broad-based as our two decades together,” Every Time I Die frontman Keith Buckley said in a press release. “In each of these bands, you will find elements of the past, present and future of hardcore, and I’m certain there is something in this tour that everyone can vibe with no matter your age or background. If not, you may need to reassess your vibe.”

And remember, if the strong lineup of bands isn’t enough for you, going to an Every Time I Die show may save your life.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, August 17th, at 10 a.m. local time. Head to ETID’s website for more information. You can also grab them here.

Every Time I Day Fall 2018 U.S. Tour Dates with Turnstile, Angel Du$t, and Vein:

11/12 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/13 — St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

11/14 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater

11/16 — Denver, CO @ The Bluebird

11/17 — Denver, CO @ The Bluebird

11/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

11/20 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

11/21 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/23 — Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

11/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

11/25 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 O’Toole

11/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/28 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

12/03 — Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

12/04 — Lake Park, FL @ Kelsey Theatre

12/05 — Jacksonville, FL @ 1904

12/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

12/07 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate

12/08 — Greensboro, NC @ Arizona Pete’s

12/09 — Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

12/10 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

12/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre