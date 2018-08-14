Ex-Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison: I’m “100-percent back” following crippling neurological disorder

Joey Jordison, photo by Anthony Dubois

In 2016, three years after his ouster from Slipknot, drummer Joey Jordison revealed to that he had been struggling with transverse myelitis, a neurological disorder caused by inflammation in the spinal cord that affected his legs and back.

The announcement came as part of his acceptance speech for a Metal Hammer Golden God Award, and at the time, he said he had “beat” the disease, reported Metal Injection. “I got myself back, and I got myself in the gym, and I got myself in therapy, to f–king beat this shit.”

Two years later, Jordison now says he’s “completely 100-percent back.”

In a new audio interview with Metal Wani, the drummer said, “I’m … stronger than I’ve ever been — that sounds like a cheesy f–king line, I understand. But it took me a long time, man, to recover and get my strength back … It was the scariest f–king thing I ever went through in my life and I busted my ass, got the right trainers. I was not not gonna play drums again.”

According to Jordison, he was dismissed from Slipknot via email and has made claims to Metal Hammer that his former bandmates didn’t take his illness seriously. He further insisted it had nothing to do with him abusing drugs, as had been rumored

Jordison is currently a full-time member of two bands: Vimic, a melodic metal outfit featuring ex-members of his band Scar the Martyr; and Sinsaenum, a death metal group fronted by former Dååth vocalist Sean Zatorsky.

Sinsaenum released its second album, Repulsion for Humanity, this past Friday (August 10th). The band will set off on its first European tour next month, kicking off September 28th at La Citrouille in St. Brieuc, France.