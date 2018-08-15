Father John Misty’s cover of Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free” might just make you misty yourself: Stream

Father John Misty, photo by Kimberly Ross

Earlier this year, Father John Misty released God’s Favorite Customer (one of the best albums of the year so far) and offered up enticing visuals for cuts like “Date Night” and the title track. Now, the LA-based songwriter has returned with a new Spotify Singles performance, which includes a new wave reinterpretation of God’s Favorite Customer’s “Mr. Tillman” and a cover of Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free”, which comes from the Americana singer’s 2001 album, Time (The Revelator).

The two cuts couldn’t be more different, with this version of “Mr. Tillman” riding along spacey synths and auto-tuned vocals that give it an otherworldly feel. “Everything Is Free”, on the other hand, is backed by only some fingerpicked guitar, a light drone, and, in the end, a lovely piano solo.

Hear them both below.