Feist announces vinyl reissue of Let It Die for 15th anniversary

Feist, photo by Lior Phillips

It’s been 15 years (!) since Feist released her breakthrough sophomore album, Let It Die, and the Broken Social Scene alum is commemorating its anniversary with a vinyl reissue available on September 6th.

Let It Die’s been out of print on vinyl for quite a while, and the reissue will feature a seafoam-green heavyweight disc as well as a new, original cover adapted by artist Heather Goodchild. A press release notes that Feist has overseen “all details” of the reissue.



The reissue comes via the subscription service Vinyl Me, Please, which has named Let It Die its “Essentials Record of the Month.” More information about the reissue can be found here.

Below, watch Feist perform an a capella version of “Let It Die” at PEOPLE Festival last week. The video was shot by Vincent Moon.

Most recently, Feist released a cookbook companion to her latest studio album, Pleasure. She’ll also play the UK’s upcoming End Of the Road Festival as part of a brief UK/European tour. See her full tour itinerary here.

Feist 2018 Tour Dates:

09/02 – Salibsbury, UK @ End Of the Road Festival

09/04 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

09/05 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix

09/08 – Braga, PT @ Theatro Circo de Braga

09/09 – Lison, PT @ Coliseu De Lisbon