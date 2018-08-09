Femdot on How Biological Science Influenced His Music

Femdot, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan

Chicago rapper Femdot joined Senior Writer Tyler Clark backstage at Lollapalooza, where they discussed the local hip-hop scene, working with Closed Sessions, and how studying biological science at Penn State and DePaul influenced the way he approaches music.

He also reflects on his work with the Young Chicago Authors, competing in the Louder Than a Bomb poetry competition, and why he considers himself a “writer by nature, rapper by craft.” Stream the full discussion above and stay tuned for more interviews.

