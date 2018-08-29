Fever Ray cancels all upcoming tour dates, citing struggles with “general anxiety and panic attacks”

Fever Ray, photo by Kimberly Ross

Fever Ray has been touring relentlessly this year—the art-pop singer’s first proper trek in eight years—but today Karin Dreijer has announced that all upcoming shows, including slots at Pitchfork Music Festival Paris and Iceland Airwaves in November.

Dreijer made the announcement in a Facebook post, citing the cause for the cancellation as her own struggles with anxiety and panic attacks. “It is a disorder that always lurks in the shadows that I have had to work carefully with and around, and that I never really know when it will strike or how much it will affect me,” she wrote. “The last month though has been rough and my anxiety has started to escalate. I will now have to take a break from touring to take care of myself and restore my health. We are canceling the forthcoming shows this autumn.”



Read the post in full below:

Last year, Fever Ray released Plunge after an eight-year hiatus, which she accompanied with a series of freaky, themed videos for singles like “To The Moon and Back”, “IDK About You”, and “Wanna Sip”, the latter of which recently got a remix from Olof Dreijer, her former bandmate in The Knife.