Fit For a King unleash the scorching track “Oblivion”: Stream

Fit For a King, courtesy of Solid State Records

Fit For a King have made big waves in the metalcore scene since forming in 2007, and they’re now ready to unleash their fifth album, Dark Skies, which arrives September 14th. Leading up to the release, the band has teamed up with Heavy Consequence for the exclusive premiere of the scorching new track “Oblivion” (listen below).

After a 20-second ambient intro, “Oblivion” brings the super heavy, as vocalist Ryan Kirby screams such weighty lines as, “For so long, I can barely breathe / The grip of the guilt and the scars of my sins live on / They’re choking me.”



“To put it simply, ‘Oblivion’ is a story about a man’s search for forgiveness,” Kirby tells us. “The lyrics in this track were inspired by a fan (who wishes to remain anonymous), who had done some hurtful things to people he loved. He felt he was beyond forgiving, though he desired it deeply and wanted to make things right. The chorus, ‘Tell me I won’t be forgotten,’ is his cry to God to not abandon him, to give him peace. It’s one of the more emotional songs on the album.”

Dark Skies is available for pre-order digitally at iTunes and physically at MerchNow. Fit For a King will support The Devil Wears Prada on the fellow metalcore band’s fall North American tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of the album With Roots Above and Branches Below. See the full list of dates below.

Fit For a King 2018 Fall Tour Dates Supporting The Devil Wears Prada:

09/27 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

09/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

09/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

10/01 – Calgary, AB @ The Gateway

10/03 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick Centre

10/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/05 – Iowa City, IA @ Blue Moose Taphouse

10/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

10/07 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

10/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

10/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Exit Inn

10/12 – Springfield, MO @ The Riff