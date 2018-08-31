Tash Sultana premieres dazzling debut album, Flow State: Stream

Tash Sultana, photo by Caroline Daniel

Promising Melbourne songwriter Tash Sultana has released their debut album, Flow State, via Mom + Pop/Lonely Lands Records. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

An accomplished musician (and our latest Artist of the Month), Sultana played all 15 instruments on the record, including saxophone, pan flute, and grand piano. They also wrote, produced, and arranged each and every song one of its 13 tracks.



(Read: Tash Sultana on Flow State, Life on the Road, and Fighting Tall Poppy Syndrome)

In an interview with Consequence of Sound, the 23-year-old Sultana talked about the process of taking on all of the responsibility for Flow State:

“Pretty much everything that I recorded at the start I threw in the bin and started again at the end. So, I pretty much wrapped up the entire album in about a month from when I started to when I finished. I’m genuinely proud of of what I’ve written. I wrote it for me. I’m stoked with how it’s all happened. I didn’t write any songs for anybody else. You know what I mean? I produced them all. So, it’s all on me. I would change things if i could go back, but I think everyone says that, don’t they? That’s just the thing.”

Flow State follows Sultana’s 2016 Notion EP and was previewed with a number of early offerings, such as “Salvation” and “Harvest Love”.

In his glowing review of the album, CoS writer Ryan Bray said: “Sultana’s ear for tasty hooks and melodies can’t be denied any more than her boundless musicianship, so those hell-bent on dismissing pop as middle-of-the-road mainstream schmaltz will have to look for proof of such elsewhere. This is great pop music with an edge, a record full of good vibes and bad attitude that somehow manages to work everything out splendidly.

Sultana will support the LP with a North American tour this fall.

Flow State Artwork:

Flow State Tracklist:

01. Seed (Intro)

02. Big Smoke

03. Cigarettes

04. Murder to the Mind

05. Seven

06. Salvation

07. Pink Moon

08. Mellow Marmalade

09. Harvest Love

10. Mystik

11. Free Mind

12. Blackbird

13. Outro