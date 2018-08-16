Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney fills in for Nate Mendel at Foo Fighters concert: Watch

Mendel was forced to miss the band's concert in Pittsburgh due to his wife giving birth to twins

by
on August 15, 2018, 11:59pm
0 comments
Foo Fighters with Chris Chaney, photo via Instagram
Foo Fighters with Chris Chaney, photo via Instagram

During Foo Fighters’ recent concert in Pittsburgh, someone other than Nate Mendel was playing bass.

As Alternative Nation points out, Mendel was forced to miss Foo Fighters’ recent show in Pittsburgh due to his wife giving birth to twins. In his place, the band recruited Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney.

Chaney’s connection to Foo Fighters dates back over 20 years, as he played in Alanis Morissette’s band with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. More recently, Chaney and Hawkins played together in Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders.

According to Foo Fighters Live, this was only the second concert in Foo Fighters’ 24-year history in which Mendel was absent. After missing their Pittsburgh show, Mendel returned to the band in time for their subsequent gig in Boston.

Watch footage of the first seven songs from Foo Fighters’ gig in Pittsburgh:

icon playlist Janes Addictions Chris Chaney fills in for Nate Mendel at Foo Fighters concert: Watch
image

Foo Fighters’ Top Songs

image

Smashing Pumpkins House Party

image

Weezer and Pixies Tour Reel

image

Jack White’s Gnarliest Riffs

image

TWENTY ØNE PILØTS Announce New Album 'Trench' + Upcoming Bandito Tour

Previous Story
Robert Glasper accuses Ms. Lauryn Hill of “stealing music” for Miseducation
Next Story
Conan O’Brien’s 10 Most Memorable Music Performances
No comments