Foreigner’s classic lineup to reunite for “Double Vision: Then and Now Tour”

For the first time ever, Foreigner’s current and old lineup will hit the road together. The special tour, aptly dubbed “Double Vision: Then and Now,” is comprised of four US shows in November. The iconic rock outfit is confirmed to play in Los Angeles; Rancho Mirage, California; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Uncasville, Connecticut; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Foreigner’s current lineup features Mick Jones (lead guitar), Kelly Hansen (lead vocals), Tom Gimbel (rhythm guitar, sax, vocals), Jeff Pilson (bass, vocals), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar) and Chris Frazier (drums). They’ll be joined by five members from the past who helped put the group on the map — singer Lou Gramm, drummer Dennis Elliott, keyboardist Al Greenwood, guitarist/saxophonist Ian McDonald and bassist Rick Wills. (Founding bassist Ed Gagliardi was fired in 1979 and passed away in 2014).
For fans, Double Vision promises not only new and familiar faces, but concerts packed with catalog selections from across Foreigner’s lengthy, historic career. These unique dates follow Foreigner’s “Juke Box Heroes Tour”, as well as a New York concert featuring a reunion of the band’s classic lineup.
Consult the band’s full itinerary below, followed by a video tour announcement from Gramm and Hansen, filmed at that aforementioned NY gig. You can grab tickets here.
Foreigner 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
08/11 – West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair
08/12 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair
09/01 – Huron, SD @ South Dakota State Fair
09/02 – Norfolk, NE @ Divots Event Center
09/06 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
09/07 – Martin, TN @ Tennessee Soybean Festival
09/08 – Hor Springs, AR @ Hot Springs Rally
09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park
09/22 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino
10/12 – Canberra, AU @ Royal Theatre
10/14 – Adelaide, AU @ Botanic Park
10/16 – Perth, AU @ Riverside Theatre
10/18 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera Concert Hall
10/20 – Gold Coast, AU @ Vodafone Gold Coast 600 After Race Concert
10/25 – Sydney, AU @ Rock the Boat
10/26 – Sydney, AU @ Rock the Boat
10/29 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall
10/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall
11/01 – Hamilton, NZ @ Claudelands Arena
11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater #
11/10 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente #
11/30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock #
12/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun #
03/25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise
# = Double Vision: Then and Now concert