Foreigner’s classic lineup to reunite for “Double Vision: Then and Now Tour”

Foreigner (new and original lineup), photo by Karsten Staiger

For the first time ever, Foreigner’s current and old lineup will hit the road together. The special tour, aptly dubbed “Double Vision: Then and Now,” is comprised of four US shows in November. The iconic rock outfit is confirmed to play in Los Angeles; Rancho Mirage, California; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Uncasville, Connecticut; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Foreigner’s current lineup features Mick Jones (lead guitar), Kelly Hansen (lead vocals), Tom Gimbel (rhythm guitar, sax, vocals), Jeff Pilson (bass, vocals), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar) and Chris Frazier (drums). They’ll be joined by five members from the past who helped put the group on the map — singer Lou Gramm, drummer Dennis Elliott, keyboardist Al Greenwood, guitarist/saxophonist Ian McDonald and bassist Rick Wills. (Founding bassist Ed Gagliardi was fired in 1979 and passed away in 2014).





For fans, Double Vision promises not only new and familiar faces, but concerts packed with catalog selections from across Foreigner’s lengthy, historic career. These unique dates follow Foreigner’s “Juke Box Heroes Tour”, as well as a New York concert featuring a reunion of the band’s classic lineup.

Consult the band’s full itinerary below, followed by a video tour announcement from Gramm and Hansen, filmed at that aforementioned NY gig. You can grab tickets here.

Foreigner 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

08/11 – West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair

08/12 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair

09/01 – Huron, SD @ South Dakota State Fair

09/02 – Norfolk, NE @ Divots Event Center

09/06 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

09/07 – Martin, TN @ Tennessee Soybean Festival

09/08 – Hor Springs, AR @ Hot Springs Rally

09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park

09/22 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

10/12 – Canberra, AU @ Royal Theatre

10/14 – Adelaide, AU @ Botanic Park

10/16 – Perth, AU @ Riverside Theatre

10/18 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera Concert Hall

10/20 – Gold Coast, AU @ Vodafone Gold Coast 600 After Race Concert

10/25 – Sydney, AU @ Rock the Boat

10/26 – Sydney, AU @ Rock the Boat

10/29 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall

10/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall

11/01 – Hamilton, NZ @ Claudelands Arena

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater #

11/10 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente #

11/30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock #

12/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun #

03/25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise

# = Double Vision: Then and Now concert