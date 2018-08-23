Menu
Four Tet drops surprise live album, Live at Funkhaus Berlin: Stream

DJ/producer Kieran Hebden follows up on his 2017 LP, New Energy

by
on August 23, 2018, 9:57am
Four Tet Live at Funkhaus Berlin, 10th May 2018 Live Album Photo by Ellie Pritts
Four Tet, photo by Ellie Pritts

Four Tet has spent the last few months touring the globe behind his 2017 album, New Energy. It turns out when he performed in Berlin, Germany back in March, he had the tape recorder going. Now, as a surprise for fans, he’s dropped a brand new live album, Live at Funkhaus Berlin, 10th May 2018.

The 17-song set features material from New Energy as well as DJ/producer Kieran Hebden’s 2015’s record Morning/Evening and 2012’s Pink. There’s also an untitled jam and about three-and-a-half minutes of applause.

Listen to the entire thing below.

Four Tet has a handful of live dates left for the year, including a four-show residency at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. Recently, he served as producer for Neneh Cherry’s comeback track, “Kong”, alongside Massive Attack’s 3D.

