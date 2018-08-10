Fox developing new movies for The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy

Family Guy, The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Fox

It’s been over 10 years since The Simpsons Movie hit cinemas. In the past, series creator Matt Groening has gone on record saying the movie nearly killed him and his team, which ostensibly put a kibosh on any further sequels.

Not so, according to The Wall Street Journal, which reports that Fox is currently developing a sequel to the 2007 blockbuster, in addition to a Family Guy feature (that may also mix in live action) and the previously reported Bob’s Burgers movie.

Right now, the studio is experiencing a major overhaul in its approach to animation, especially given that their previous deal with DreamWorks Animation has expired and they’ve since been acquired by Comcast Corporation. Fun times for Fox!

Not so fun for Groening, though, whose latest series, Disenchanted, hits Netflix next month. Let’s just hope the guy’s hands don’t dissolve into a million pieces at the news. God only knows how that hasn’t happened already.