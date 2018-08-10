Franz Ferdinand perform “Lazy Boy” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Franz Ferdinand on Seth Meyers

Franz Ferdinand are just a few days away from wrapping up their summer North American tour, after which they’ll head abroad. As a proper sendoff, the band made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. They performed the track “Lazy Boy” off their latest album, Always Ascending. Check out the replay below.

Earlier in the year, the Scottish indie rockers brought no wave pioneer James Chance and his saxophone to Colbert. Then in May they staged a five-song performance on Kimmel. Seems like Franz Ferdinand have stealthily become one of the year’s most entertaining late night acts.

Last weekend, band members Bob Hardy and Julian Corrie appeared on a special episode of the This Must Be the Gig podcast, which was recorded at Osheaga Festival in Montreal by Lior Phillips. Listen in below.

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS