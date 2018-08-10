Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Franz Ferdinand perform “Lazy Boy” on Seth Meyers: Watch

In support of their latest album, Always Ascending

by
on August 10, 2018, 12:43pm
0 comments
Video Franz Ferdinand "Lazy Boy" Seth Meyers
Franz Ferdinand on Seth Meyers

Franz Ferdinand are just a few days away from wrapping up their summer North American tour, after which they’ll head abroad. As a proper sendoff, the band made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. They performed the track “Lazy Boy” off their latest album, Always AscendingCheck out the replay below.

Earlier in the year, the Scottish indie rockers brought no wave pioneer James Chance and his saxophone to Colbert. Then in May they staged a five-song performance on Kimmel. Seems like Franz Ferdinand have stealthily become one of the year’s most entertaining late night acts.

Last weekend, band members Bob Hardy and Julian Corrie appeared on a special episode of the This Must Be the Gig podcast, which was recorded at Osheaga Festival in Montreal by Lior Phillips. Listen in below.

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Previous Story
Travis Scott announces inaugural Astroworld Festival in Houston
Next Story
Glorietta’s Matthew Vasquez and Noah Gundersen share Origins of “Friends”, “Lincoln Creek”: Stream
No comments