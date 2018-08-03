Freddie Gibbs is “Uncle Fred” in hilarious new video for “Automatic”: Watch

Freddie Gibbs' "Automatic" video

Freddie Gibbs is on fire lately. After dropping his surprise Freddie EP in June, the Indiana rapper returned this week with a one-off single “Burn Rubber” and, as he just revealed, a new music video for Freddie single “Automatic”.

Written by Gibbs and directed by Ben “Lambo” Lambert and Trevor Penick, the hilarious clip parodies the ’90s sitcoms of yore, with Gibbs starring as “Uncle Fred” on The Uncle Fred Show. Tasked with entertaining his young nephew, Uncle Fred looks for ladies, learns to skateboard, and, of course, throws his back out.

Watch it below:

Along with Freddie, today’s new song follows You Only Live 2wice, the rapper’s 2017 solo album. It also comes after 2014’s Pinata, his joint LP with Madlib. Gibbs recently updated that he and Madlib had completed their next collaborative project, Bandana 2.