Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Freddie Gibbs is “Uncle Fred” in hilarious new video for “Automatic”: Watch

A spoof on '90s sitcoms, The Uncle Fred Show finds Gibbs caked in gross old man makeup

by
on August 03, 2018, 2:09pm
0 comments
freddie gibbs uncle fred automatic music video
Freddie Gibbs' "Automatic" video

Freddie Gibbs is on fire lately. After dropping his surprise Freddie EP in June, the Indiana rapper returned this week with a one-off single “Burn Rubber” and, as he just revealed, a new music video for Freddie single “Automatic”.

Written by Gibbs and directed by Ben “Lambo” Lambert and Trevor Penick, the hilarious clip parodies the ’90s sitcoms of yore, with Gibbs starring as “Uncle Fred” on The Uncle Fred Show. Tasked with entertaining his young nephew, Uncle Fred looks for ladies, learns to skateboard, and, of course, throws his back out.

Watch it below:

Along with Freddie, today’s new song follows You Only Live 2wice, the rapper’s 2017 solo album. It also comes after 2014’s Pinata, his joint LP with Madlib. Gibbs recently updated that he and Madlib had completed their next collaborative project, Bandana 2.

Previous Story
Clean Spill detail Origins of new song “Rolling” and video: Watch
Next Story
Cypress Hill announce new album, Elephants on Acid, share “Band of Gypsies”: Stream
No comments