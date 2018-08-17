Menu
Tash Sultana previews debut album with new song “Free Mind”: Stream

A bluesy preview of the Melbourne songwriter's debut album, Flow State

on August 17, 2018, 10:04am
Stream Tash Sultana "Free Mind" new song
Tash Sultana, photo by Caroline Daniel

Tash Sultana is just weeks away from the release of their highly anticipated debut album, Flow State. Following early singles “Salvation” and “Harvest Love”, the Australian songwriter/multi-instrumentalist and our latest Artist of the Month has unboxed a third song.

Titled “Free Mind”, it finds Sultana flexing more bluesy, jazzy chops. Here, their vocals and the accompanying music — which they wrote, produced, performed and arranged by themselves — climb and slink with both complexity and elegance.

Take a listen below via the song’s lyric video.

Flow State hits stores August 31st through Mom + Pop and Sultana’s own Lonely Lands Records. To promote the LP, they are expected to tour North America this fall. Sultana recently delivered a memorable set at this year’s Lollapalooza Festival.

