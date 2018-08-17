Tash Sultana previews debut album with new song “Free Mind”: Stream

Tash Sultana is just weeks away from the release of their highly anticipated debut album, Flow State. Following early singles “Salvation” and “Harvest Love”, the Australian songwriter/multi-instrumentalist and our latest Artist of the Month has unboxed a third song.
Titled “Free Mind”, it finds Sultana flexing more bluesy, jazzy chops. Here, their vocals and the accompanying music — which they wrote, produced, performed and arranged by themselves — climb and slink with both complexity and elegance.
Take a listen below via the song’s lyric video.
Flow State hits stores August 31st through Mom + Pop and Sultana’s own Lonely Lands Records. To promote the LP, they are expected to tour North America this fall. Sultana recently delivered a memorable set at this year’s Lollapalooza Festival.