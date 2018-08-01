Menu
Future drops new track “Translator”: Stream

Another new song from Atlanta's finest MC

on August 01, 2018, 2:57pm
Future, photo by Ben Kaye
Future, photo by Ben Kaye

Future has delivered plenty of new music fans over the last few months, having released both his Superfly soundtrack and the surprise Beastmode 2 mixtape. If somehow that weren’t enough for you, the Atlanta MC is back today with another fresh track, “Translator”. The song features a low-riding throwback beat as Future delivers a warbly autotuned verse and some old school bars on the hook.

Take a listen below.

Next month, Future will head out on the road with Nicki Minaj for their “NICKIHNDRXX Tour” (grab tickets here). Minaj, in the meantime, has just delayed her forthcoming album Queen for a second time, now positioning it for an August 17th release.

