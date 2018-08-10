Gallant teams with ASAP Ferg and VanJess for new version of “Doesn’t Matter”: Watch

Gallant and ASAP Ferg

Grammy-nominated and constantly rising R&B singer-songwriter Gallant shared his latest single, “Doesn’t Matter”, back in May. A month later, ASAP Ferg jumped on a remix of the track, which they premiered during an appearance on Kimmel Live!. Now, the two are back with yet another version of the song, this one featuring sisterly soul duo VanJess.

The stunning rendition is presented in a one-take in-studio video as part of Gallant’s ongoing collaborative series, In the Room. The series has featured the likes of Sufjan Stevens, Seal, and John Legend, but the powerful arrangements and layers of pristine vocals on “Doesn’t Matter” may make it the best entry yet. Check it out below.

“Doesn’t Matter” followed April’s “Gentleman”, Gallant’s first new music since his 2016 debut, Ology. Ferg, meanwhile, has shared “Harlem Anthem” and the Denzel Curry/IDK-featuring “Kristi YamaGucci” over the last few months.