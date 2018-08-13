Nicki Minaj is a vengeful Queen in fiery new “Ganja Burn” video: Watch

Nicki Minaj in "Ganja Burn" music video

It wasn’t enough to diss Drake and DJ Khaled on Queen track “Barbie Dreams”, now Nicki Minaj is literally royalty in her new music video for album opener “Ganja Burn”.

The clip sees the rapper play the Generous Queen. After being betrayed Julius Caesar-style by her closest friends and colleagues, she eventually returns to retaliate and exact her revenge. “Kill everything in sight,” she declares to her loyal army. And they promptly obey in epic, fiery fashion.

Mert and Marcus helmed the visual. The duo of fashion photographers are known for their work on Minaj’s Queen album artwork as well as campaigns for Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Björk.

Watch it below.

Queen, which surprise-dropped just last Friday, features contributions from The Weeknd, Eminem, Ariana Grande, and Lil Wayne, among others. Over the weekend, she shared the non-album cut “Sorry”, which included Nas as well as a Tracy Chapman sample.

Next month, Minaj will kick off her “NICKIHNDRXX Tour” with Future. You can grab tickets here.