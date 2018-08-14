Everyone’s drugged up and looking sexy in very Gaspar Noé trailer for Gaspar Noé’s Climax: Watch

Climax, Gaspar Noé

Splice every trailer for Gaspar Noé’s films together and odds are it’ll all look like one movie. Candy-glazed shots! Ultra chic femme fatales! Lanky hunks! Sizzling alternative! Sweat and sweat and sweat and sweat! Not surprisingly, his latest picture, Climax, fits the mold.

Starring Sofia Boutella, the film follows a troupe of hip-hop dancers, who experience a bad trip after accidentally ingesting psychedelics. The film’s first trailer suggests one big ol’ fuck fest on the dance floor with pull quotes that suggest your mind will be blown. Watch below.

The film opens in France on September 19th. We’ll be seeing it at the Toronto International Film Festival.