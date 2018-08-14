Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Everyone’s drugged up and looking sexy in very Gaspar Noé trailer for Gaspar Noé’s Climax: Watch

Sofia Boutella leads a troupe of hip-hop dancers through a psychedelic maze

by
on August 14, 2018, 10:41am
0 comments
Climax, Gaspar Noé
Climax, Gaspar Noé

Splice every trailer for Gaspar Noé’s  films together and odds are it’ll all look like one movie. Candy-glazed shots! Ultra chic femme fatales! Lanky hunks! Sizzling alternative! Sweat and sweat and sweat and sweat! Not surprisingly, his latest picture, Climax, fits the mold.

Starring Sofia Boutella, the film follows a troupe of hip-hop dancers, who experience a bad trip after accidentally ingesting psychedelics. The film’s first trailer suggests one big ol’ fuck fest on the dance floor with pull quotes that suggest your mind will be blown. Watch below.

The film opens in France on September 19th. We’ll be seeing it at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Previous Story
Mount Eerie details new live album, (after), shares heartrending rendition of “Soria Moria”: Stream
Next Story
Lindsey Buckingham announces North American solo tour
No comments