Ghostface Killah announces new album, shares “Saigon Velour” featuring Snoop Dogg and E-40: Stream

Ghostface Killah, photo by Ben Kaye

Ghostface Killah spent 2017 with his cohorts in the Wu-Tang Clan, who dropped its first new album in four years with Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues. Now, the rapper otherwise known as Tony Starks returns with a new studio album of his own, The Lost Tapes. It arrives on October 5th via Cleopatra/X-Ray Records.

The Lost Tapes—which, as its name might imply, isn’t a collection of unreleased material—was recorded with producer Big Ghost and features an impressive lineup of guests that includes Snoop Dogg, Raekwon, E-40, Big Daddy Kane, and actor Michael Rapaport (among several others). The title comes from the Ghostface and Big Ghost’s desire to evoke early albums, like 1996’s Ironman, 2000’s Supreme Clientele, and Raekwon’s 1995 album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx...

With the announcement comes “Saigon Velour”, a buoyant cut that floats guest verses from Snoop and E-40 over a stirring soul sample. Hear it below.

Ghostface has also shared a sampler of the LP, which features clips from several songs, as well as some enthusiastic hyping from Rapaport. Check it out:

The Lost Tapes Tracklist:

01. Introduction (feat. Michael Rapaport)

02. Buckingham Palace (feat. KXNG Crooked, Benny the Butcher, and .38 Spesh)

03. Majestic Accolades (feat. Planet Asia and Hus Kingpin)

04. Cold Crush (feat. LA the Darkman, Ras Kass, Chris Rivers, and Harley)

05. Put the Ghostface On It

06. Saigon Velour (feat. Snoop Dogg & E-40)

07. Constant Struggle (feat. Killah Priest and Bishop Lamont)

08. Done It Again (feat. Big Daddy Kane, Cappadonna, Styliztik Jones, and Harley)

09. Reflections of C.R.E.A.M

10. Watch Em’ Holla (feat. Raekwon, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, and DJ Grouch)

11. I Think I Saw A Ghost (feat. Sheek Louch, Vic Spencer, Reignwolf, and Luke Holland)

12. Outroduction (feat. Michael Rapaport)

13. Saigon Velour (feat. Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Tricky) (Bonus Track)