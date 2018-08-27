Los Angeles’ Girl Friday don’t need a genre for Vans Share The Stage: Watch

One of life’s greatest hurdles is figuring out who you are, but Girl Friday could care less. The Los Angeles quartet calls themselves a “genre-confused rock band,” and they’re totally okay with that. Besides, how else would you label a group that’s as easily influenced by ’70s surf rock as they are with mall goths or witchcraft?

Now, they’re getting ready to compete against nine other acts to score an opening gig for ScHoolboy Q at House of Vans Chicago on September 14th. It’s all part of Vans inaugural Share The Stage competition, which began earlier this year when over 150 artists traveled across the United States and Canada to get their voice heard.



Hang out backstage with the rockers above.