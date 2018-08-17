Goatwhore, The Casualties, Black Tusk lead fall 2018 Metal Alliance Tour

Goatwhore, courtesy of Metal Blade Records

Goatwhore’s tour in support of their 2017 album Vengeful Ascension shows no sign of stopping as the blackened death metal band from Louisiana just announced that they will be headlining this year’s edition of the Metal Alliance tour.

The North American trek, which begins at Louisiana’s Southport Hall on Halloween night and wraps up on November 30th at Easton, Pennsylvania’s One Centre Square, will also feature sets from The Casualties, Black Tusk, and Great American Ghost on all dates. Mortheron will be kicking off the shows for the first half of the tour (10/31 – 11/17) with Gozu taking over for the back half (11/18 – 11/30).

Goatwhore have been riding a wave of acclaim and fan support since Vengeful Ascension was released last June. That album peaked at #4 on Billboard’s Heatseekers album chart.

VIP packages for this year’s Metal Alliance tour are available here. General tickets go on sale Monday, August 21st.

2018 Metal Alliance Tour Dates w/ Goatwhore, The Casualties, Black Tusk, Great American Ghost:

10/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall *

11/01 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live *

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill *

11/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall *

11/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

11/06 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red *

11/07 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy *

11/08 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

11/09 – Fresno, CA @ Full Circle Brewing Co. *

11/10 – Orangevale, CA @ The Boardwalk *

11/11 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone *

11/13 – Seattle, WA @ Club Sur Rocks *

11/14 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s *

11/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

11/17 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *

11/18 – Merriam, KS @ Aftershock #

11/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club #

11/21 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s Rock Club #

11/23 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick #

11/24 – Kingston, ON @ Overtime Sports Bar #

11/25 – Quebec City, QC @ Salle Multi Du Complex Meduse #

11/26 – Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques #

11/28 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater #

* = w/ Mortheron

# = w/ Gozu