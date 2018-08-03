Greta Van Fleet unveil retro-looking vertical video for “When the Curtain Falls”: Watch

Greta Van Fleet, photo by Travis Shinn

The young upstarts of Greta Van Fleet already have a sound that conjures up ’70s rock ‘n’ roll, and now their just-released “vertical video” for their new single “When the Curtain Falls” has look that matches their sonic vibe.

The band has unveiled a video shot in the way you ask your mom not to hold her iPhone — but it’s on purpose. It’s a vertical video for social media posted on the band’s Facebook page, and it captures the band performing on a mountainside with a Super 8 filter giving the clip a vintage look.

“When the Curtain Falls” is the first single off the band’s highly anticipated debut full-length album, which is expected to arrive this fall. A title and release date have not yet been announced for the disc. Last week the band performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

Greta Van Fleet currently have tour dates scheduled through November, including a set today (Aug. 3rd) at Lollapalooza in Chicago. See their full itinerary here, and grab tickets here.

Note: If video isn’t displaying, click here to watch.