Greta Van Fleet share magical video for “When the Curtain Falls”: Watch

Greta Van Fleet, photo by Tyler Macey

With all the comparisons to Led Zeppelin, it was only a matter of time before Greta Van Fleet made their own The Song Remains the Same. With the release of the Michigan rockers’ video for “When the Curtain Falls”, the wait is already over.

Part performance clip, part mystical mini sci-fi epic, this new official music video follows up a vertical video the band released earlier this month. The video finds the band rocking out in the desert as some glowing-eyed worshippers of celestial events like solar eclipses and the Northern Lights get closer and closer to enlightenment. Or doomsday. Or something. The only thing missing is footage of frontman Josh Kiszka battling his enemies with a broadsword.

The video was filmed in Southern California under the direction of Benjamin Kutsko, a Hollywood vet who has provided visual effects for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Iron Man, among other films. Watch it below.

Greta Van Fleet currently have tour dates scheduled through November, including stops at Austin City Limits Music Festival, the Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam 18, and Japan’s Summer Sonic. See their full itinerary here, and grab tickets here.