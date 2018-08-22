Baby rocks out to Dave Grohl’s “Play”, Grohl responds by proudly cheering him on

Baby plays alongside Dave Grohl

Earlier this month, Dave Grohl revealed Play, a mini-documentary showcasing his epic, 23-minute, one-man instrumental recording. The project was created to celebrate “the rewards and challenges of dedicating ones life to playing and mastering a musical instrument.”

In a statement, the Foo Fighters frontman further explained how he was inspired by seeing his own children exploring the world of musical instruments. “Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening… and when I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out.”



It turns out that Grohl and his Play have successfully pushed one particular baby named Charlie to try his hand at the drums as well. “He is 17 months old and our little dude Charlie would rather rock out to this incredible song than be watching In the Night Garden or Paw Patrol,” the tot’s father wrote on Twitter in response to the band. He included a video in which Charlie could be seen slamming down on his toy kit while watching Grohl rock out on TV, a young rock star in the making.

The Foo Fighters leader, having seen the adorable clip, responded by cheering on the future prodigy. “Nice work Charlie!!” Grohl said, “Go get em.”

Nice work Charlie!! Go get em! 🥁 https://t.co/MJzyKcuaNJ — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 21, 2018

He is 17 months old and our little dude Charlie would rather rock out to this incredible song than be watching In the Night Garden or Paw Patrol 😅🤟 pic.twitter.com/L1cOvGIeJX — Jon Drew (@JonDDrew) August 14, 2018

Play can be revisited below. The song itself is available for digital download, with a limited edition vinyl release coming on September 28th. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Next month, Foo Fighters kick off their latest leg of North American dates in support of their latest album, Concrete and Gold.