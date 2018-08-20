Halloween H20 Barely Holds Up 20 Years Later

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Dimension Films

“Michael!”

Welcome back Huskers to another episode of Halloweenies, a limited series on the Consequence Podcast Network. If you recall, McKenzie Gerber, Dan Caffrey, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman are carving out one Halloween movie at a time leading up to the October 19th release of David Gordon Green’s highly anticipated sequel.

This month, the four Halloweenies head out to California for a little off-campus lunch with the one and only Laurie Strode in 1998’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. Directed by Steve Miner, this blockbuster sequel saw the return of Jamie Lee Curtis take on the Shape in what ideally would have been the final entry in the fractured franchise.

So, comb your hair and listen above.

Chapters include:

— Introductions

— Mr. Sandman, Bring Me a Tweet (16:15)

— Smith’s Grove Archives (27:30)

— WKNB (58:15)

— Michael Myers Was 21 (1:12:45)

— September Girls (1:30:00)

— Buds and Bobs (2:12:00)

— And One of Them Was Annie! (2:40:15)

— One Good Scare (2:47:15)

— Getoutnow! (2:51:15)

— The Mark of Thorn (2:54:25)

— Overall Thoughts (2:57:00)

— Outro (3:07:00)