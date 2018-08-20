Heavy Consequence launches on Consequence of Sound

Heavy Consequence, graphic by Cap Blackard

We’ll just go ahead and say it: heavy metal and hard rock lovers are the most passionate fans on Earth. Heck, don’t believe us? There’s a Spotify study that proves metal fans are the most loyal listeners in the world.

With that said, we’re excited to announce the official launch of Heavy Consequence, a new metal and hard rock online destination powered by Consequence of Sound.

Heavy Consequence will serve as a celebration of metal and hard rock, covering the latest news, presenting exclusive premieres and featuring interviews with prominent bands and musicians in the scene.

Building up to the official launch, Heavy Consequence has already conducted interviews with Mastodon’s Brann Dailor, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Spinal Tap’s Derek Smalls, along with running exclusive premieres from such dynamic bands as Pig Destroyer, KEN Mode and more.

Our metal coverage will tackle a wide spectrum of acts, ranging from the shoe-gazing black metal stylings of Deafheaven to the old-school thrash of Slayer. In fact, you can see live reviews and photo galleries of recent shows by both those bands already on Heavy Consequence.

As Mastodon’s Dailor told Heavy Consequence in his interview, “I love metal, in general, just because there’s so many things you can do with it. It’s so varied, especially now, there’s so many different subgenres. It’s one of the healthiest forms of music that that there is.”

When it comes to hard rock, it’s alive and well, despite some comments by Gene Simmons to the contrary. Guns N’ Roses’ reunion tour is raking in millions, festivals like Rock on the Range are selling out every year, and young bands like Greta Van Fleet are bringing guitar-driven music to a new generation.

Regarding that passion for rock music, Lzzy Hale told us in her interview, “The reason that you pick up an instrument or that you play that music — you don’t even really have an explanation when you’re a kid. It’s not like I have this philosophical answer as to why I love rock. It just feels good, and you feel like a badass!”

We’ve already seen some great metal and hard rock stories this summer, including one about a metal sign language interpreter who caught the national media’s attention, and another about a fan whose life was saved thanks to what initially seemed like an unpleasant experience at an Every Time I Die show.

So, see what Heavy Consequence has to offer so far by checking out our homepage. And keep up with the metal and hard rock news as it happens by following our socials:

