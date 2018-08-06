Here’s Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate

We got our first peek at Quentin Tarantino’s forthcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood back in June, when co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt revealed their slick-as-hell looks as a former TV star and his long-time stunt double, respectively. Now, co-star Margot Robbie, who is cast as doomed actress Sharon Tate, has shared a resplendent photo of herself in character on Instagram.

Tate is one of the film’s tragic characters, as the story, which Tarantino likens to Pulp Fiction, is set against the Manson family murders that took her life and four others on August 9th, 1969. See the Instagram post below.





First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood

Other players include Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, Al Pacino as Dalton’s agent Marvin Shwarz, Dakota Fanning as Manson follower Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Emile Hirsch as Tate’s friend Jay Sebring, and the list goes on.

In fact, here are all the other confirmed stars: Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, James Marsden, Clifton Collins Jr., Timothy Olyphant, Scoot McNairy, Burt Reynolds, Luke Perry, Zoë Bell, Keith Jefferson, Nicholas Hammond, and Julia Butters.

Though originally slated for an August 9th opening, which would coincide with the 50th anniversary of the murders, movie will now open a few weeks earlier on July 26th.