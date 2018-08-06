High on Fire announce new album, Electric Messiah, unveil title track: Stream

High on Fire, photo by Jen Rosenstein

After frontman Matt Pike spilled the beans on the album a few weeks back, High on Fire have officially announced details of their next full-length effort. The band’s eighth album is titled, Electric Messiah, and will arrive on October 5th.

According to Pike, the album and its title track (listen below) are inspired by late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister. “When Lemmy was still alive, I always got compared to Lemmy,” explained Pike in a press release, “so I had this dream where he got pissed at me. He gave me a bunch of shit, basically, and was hazing me: not that he didn’t approve of me, but like I was being hazed.”







Pike added, “The song is me telling the world that I could never fill Lemmy’s shoes, because Lemmy’s Lemmy. I wanted to pay homage to him in a great way. And it turned out to be such a good title that the guys said we should call the album Electric Messiah.”

The album is being produced by Converge’s Kurt Ballou, marking the third High on Fire disc he has helmed. “Kurt just has a knack for us, man,” remarked Pike. “We all work really well with him. Even if we have differences about how we want to record something, he works with us and understands what we do. We’ve been sticking with him because we haven’t made a bad record with him yet.”

Electric Messiah is available for pre-order at this location. The release will mark the second 2018 album for Pike, whose band Sleep unleashed the disc The Sciences back in April.

Electric Messiah Artwork:

Electric Messiah Tracklist:

1. Spewn From the Earth

2. Steps of the Ziggurat/House of Enlil

3. Electric Messiah

4. Sanctioned Annihilation

5. The Pallid Mask

6. God of the Godless

7. Freebooter

8. The Witch and the Christ

9. Drowning Dog