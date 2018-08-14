Menu
IDLES unleash fiery single “Great”: Stream

Joy As An Act of Resistance arrives on August 31st

on August 14, 2018, 3:14pm
idles great new song
IDLES

IDLES are gearing up for a massive fall tour in support of their upcoming sophomore album, Joy As An Act of Resistance. We’ve previously heard the record’s “Danny Nedelko” and “Samaritans”, and now the Bristol punks have dropped “Great”, which they described as “a pro-immigration black comedy.”

The fiery cut leavens its lyrical rage with an inviting melody and a healthy smirk, with frontman Joe Talbot singing with a cheeky lilt that “Islam didn’t eat your hamster/change isn’t a crime.”

“Let us go forward with open minds and open hearts into that fuck off fire we’ve started,” Talbot said of the song in a press release. “No blame, no hate. Just love.”

Accompanying the song is a very British video from director Theo Watkins, who allows the ensemble to flex its energy against a chintzy, public access backdrop.

Joy As An Act of Resistance arrives on August 31st via Partisan. Head here for a breakdown of the band’s upcoming North American tour.

