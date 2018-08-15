Iggy Pop eats a hamburger in Death Valley Girls’ “Disaster (Is What We’re After)” video: Watch

Iggy Pop in Death Valley Girls' "Disaster (Is What We're After)" video

Death Valley Girls have today announced their forthcoming album, Darkness Rains. The Los Angeles glam rockers’ third full-length to date, Glow in the Dark follow-up is due out October 5th via Suicide Squeeze.

Coinciding with the LP announcement, the band has revealed the video for the effort’s lead single, “Disaster (Is What We’re After)”. The Kansas Bowling-directed clip was shot on 16mm and is a recreation of Andy Warhol’s Eating a Hamburger short film. Only this time, instead of Warhol, the man chomping on the fast food is punk icon Iggy Pop.

“We’re strong believers in opti-mysticism and connecting with people through rock n’ roll,“ Death Valley Girls said of the video in a press release. “Having Iggy dig our music was more than amazing for us. When Kansas told us she had a dream about recreating the Andy Warhol Eating a Hamburger short film but with Iggy starring for our music video, we were cautiously excited about the possibility. Next thing we know we’re in Miami with Iggy himself, and a rock n’ roll dream became reality!”

As Pop finishes the last bite of his meal, he growls his own take on Warhol’s last line: “I’m Iggy Pop, and I just ate a burger listening to Death Valley Girls.”

Check out the one-shot clip below.

Pre-orders for Darkness Rains are going on now. Find the artwork and tracklist below.

Darkness Rains Artwork:

Darkness Rains Tracklist:

01. More Dead

02. (One Less Thing) Before I Die

03. Disaster (Is What We’re After)

04. Unzip Your Forehead

05. Wear Black

06. Abre Camino

07. Born Again and Again

08. Street Justice

09. Occupation: Ghost Writer

10. TV in Jail on Mars

In addition to all these goodies, Death Valley Girls have also revealed a run of fall tour dates supporting their new album. Find their schedule below.

Death Valley Girls 2018 Tour Dates:

08/26 – Long Beach, CA @ Happy Sundays (FREE)

09/13 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets *

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

10/04 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s on Newport ^

10/05 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^

10/18 – Riverside, CA @ Aurea Vista

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon

10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Yucca Tap Room

10/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

10/23 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

10/24 – Dallas, TX @ Regal Room

10/25 – Norman, OK @ Opolis

10/26 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone

10/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery #

10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie #

11/01 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge #

11/02 – Cleveland, OH @ The Winchester #

11/03 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx #

11/04 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen #

11/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club #

11/07 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

11/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

11/09 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic #

11/11 – Chico, CA @ Duffy’s #

11/13 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

11/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret #

11/15 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown #

11/16 – Seattle, WA @ Freakout Festival

11/17 – Eugene, OR @ Old Nicks #

11/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop #

* = w/ L.A. Witch

^ = w/ Roky Erickson

# = w/ Gymshorts