Drake premieres new “In My Feelings” music video: Watch

Drake in "In My Feelings" video

Keke, do you love me? Are you riding? Well, maybe that now-timeless question, pondered by philosophers and geniuses alike, might finally be answered.

Less than a week after gifting fans with his London-set “Nonstop” clip, Drake has returned today with the new music video for “In My Feelings”. It was filmed down in New Orleans by director Karena Evans, who helmed Drizzy’s previous visuals for “Nice For What”, “God’s Plan”, and the Degrassi-themed “I’m Upset”.

The video features a long list of special guests, including Phylicia Rashad (The Cosby Show’s Clair Huxtable), La La Anthony, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Big Easy bounce star Big Freedia, and Shiggy, the man responsible for sparking the #InMyFeelingsChallenge. Drake, who acts throughout, can also be see rapping in front of a mural of Lil Wayne (the single samples his 2008 “Lollipop” track). Toward the end, there’s footage of various celebrities — DJ Khaled, Odell Beckham Jr., the cast of Queer Eye and Stranger Things, and Will Smith, among others — participating in the viral dance challenge.

Watch it down below.

Drake teased the video last night by posting a picture of Clair Huxtable on his Instagram story. He also uploaded an image of a denim jacket that read “Free JT”, a reference to City Girls’ Jatavia “JT” Johnson, who is currently behind bars on fraud charges.

The new visual comes at a time when fans worldwide are enraptured by the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, which sees people literally throwing themselves out of moving cars while blasting the Scorpion single. While the dance craze has helped the Toronto rapper race up the charts, it’s actually a pretty dangerous thing warned against by the National Transportation Safety Board. In fact, just the other week a Florida man was hit by a car while attempting the challenge.

After a slight delay, the 6 God and Migos will launch their joint tour on August 10th in Kansas City. Drake was also recently announced as an executive producer on the new HBO series Euphoria.