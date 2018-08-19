In Photos: Cake, Ben Folds at Queens’ Forest Hills Stadium (8/17)

Ben Folds and Cake, photos by Ben Kaye

In the thick of a sticky, humid New York City summer, sometimes it just takes the right show at the right time to make you feel refreshed. With a storm threatening over the horizon but never quite arriving Friday evening, Queens’ remarkably intimate Forest Hills Stadium had just the right temperature for a perfect outdoor concert. And with Ben Folds and Cake taking the stage for their co-headlining tour, there was just the right amount of slightly nostalgic vibes for a feel-good break from the heat.

Folds began his set solo, but was soon joined by openers Tall Heights by the end of “Annie Waits”. He also had his own band members, including a harmonica player in place of a bassist, bringing a unique and fun sound to hits like “Jesusland” and “Levi Johnston’s Blues”. Unfortunately, Cake were forced to end their set early (likely because of the threatening lightning creeping in from behind the stadium seating). Still, they managed to cram in a 12-song set that hit all the highlights (“Never There”, “The Distance”) and a nice surprise for the encore: a cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”.

Photographer Ben Kaye was there to capture the night, and you can see his gallery below, followed by setlists for both acts. Follow him and Consequence of Sound on Instagram.

Cake, photo by Ben Kaye
Ben Folds, photo by Ben Kaye

Ben Folds Setlist:

Phone in a Pool

The Ascent of Stan

Annie Waits

Battle of Who Could Care Less

Forest Hills

Levi Johnston’s Blues

So There

Brick

You Don’t Know Me

Jesusland

Still Fighting It

Do it Anyway

Landed

Zak and Sara

Rockin’ the Suburbs

Not the Same

Cake Setlist:

Frank Sinatra

Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps

Long Time

Sinking Ship

Stickshifts & Safetybelts

Sad Songs and Waltzes

Opera Singer

Sick of You

Never There

Short Skirt/Long Jacket

The Distance

Encore:

War Pigs (Black Sabbath cover)