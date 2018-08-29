Pomona rockers Insecure Alex exorcize our souls for Vans Share The Stage: Watch

The Motown Sound will never die and the latest outfit keeping it alive is Insecure Alex.

Feeling bored and restless in Pomona, California, this soulful five-piece opted to do something about it by tinkering with sounds of the past and present, ultimately crafting something heartwarming for the future. It’s a style that’s since escaped the suburban confines of Southern California for the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, where the band’s packed houses to the ceiling.



“We’re happy,” admits frontman Mark Vasquez, whose off-stage demeanor is just as amicable as his balmy pipes. “We have everything we need. We have a place to practice, a place to record, great people around us. We have our families and our homes over our heads, so I think we have everything we need. Everything else is just icing on the cake.”

They’re going for the candles, though, as they compete against nine other acts to score an opening gig for ScHoolboy Q at House of Vans Chicago on September 14th. It’s all part of Vans inaugural Share The Stage competition, which began earlier this year when over 150 artists traveled across the United States and Canada to get their voice heard.

Get to know the band above via a dreamy evening in Pomona.