Interpol expand Marauder tour with new North American dates

Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande

Interpol’s highly anticipated Marauder drops this Friday, and soon after the band will embark on a world tour that just got even bigger with the addition of new North American dates. In January and February, the venerable post-punk outfit will hit cities along the West Coast, the Midwest, and the South that it bypassed on the first run.

This Friday, Interpol will celebrate the album’s release with a free show at Brooklyn’s House of Vans featuring support from Gang Gang Dance and Honduras. If you’re not in the city, the show will be livestreamed via the band’s Facebook and YouTube pages beginning at 9:45 p.m. EST.

Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below, and then take a moment to revisit their killer video for lead single “The Rover”, as well as pre-release single “Number 10”. You can grab tickets here.

Interpol 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %

08/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ House of Vans

09/11 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre %

09/12 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia Theatre %

09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel %

09/14-16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre %

09/17 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live %

09/27 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory %

09/28 – Austin, TX@ Bass Concert Hall %

09/29 – Houston, TX @White Oak Music Hall Lawn %

10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren %

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

10/05 – San Diego, CA @ SDSU Open Air Theater %

10/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater #

11/06 – Tokyo, JP @ Akasaka Blitz

11/14 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall &

11/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo &

11/18 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre &

11/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theater &

11/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ TAP1 &

11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom &

11/27 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg &

11/28 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National &

11/29 – Paris, FR @ La Salle Pleyel &

01/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

02/01 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

02/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

02/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

02/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

02/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

02/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

02/14 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

02/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

02/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

% = w/ Sunflower Bean

# = w/ The Kills and Sunflower Bean

& = w/ Nilüfer Yanya

^ = w/ Car Seat Headrest and Snail Mail