Interpol expand Marauder tour with new North American dates

Interpol’s highly anticipated Marauder drops this Friday, and soon after the band will embark on a world tour that just got even bigger with the addition of new North American dates. In January and February, the venerable post-punk outfit will hit cities along the West Coast, the Midwest, and the South that it bypassed on the first run.
This Friday, Interpol will celebrate the album’s release with a free show at Brooklyn’s House of Vans featuring support from Gang Gang Dance and Honduras. If you’re not in the city, the show will be livestreamed via the band’s Facebook and YouTube pages beginning at 9:45 p.m. EST.
Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below, and then take a moment to revisit their killer video for lead single “The Rover”, as well as pre-release single “Number 10”. You can grab tickets here.
Interpol 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %
08/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ House of Vans
09/11 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre %
09/12 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia Theatre %
09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel %
09/14-16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre %
09/17 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live %
09/27 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory %
09/28 – Austin, TX@ Bass Concert Hall %
09/29 – Houston, TX @White Oak Music Hall Lawn %
10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren %
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #
10/05 – San Diego, CA @ SDSU Open Air Theater %
10/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater #
11/06 – Tokyo, JP @ Akasaka Blitz
11/14 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall &
11/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo &
11/18 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre &
11/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theater &
11/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ TAP1 &
11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom &
11/27 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg &
11/28 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National &
11/29 – Paris, FR @ La Salle Pleyel &
01/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
02/01 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
02/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
02/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
02/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre
02/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
02/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
02/14 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
02/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
02/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
% = w/ Sunflower Bean
# = w/ The Kills and Sunflower Bean
& = w/ Nilüfer Yanya
^ = w/ Car Seat Headrest and Snail Mail
