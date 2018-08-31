Menu
J Cole reveals lineup for Dreamville Festival: SZA, Big Sean, Young Thug, and more

The inaugural event also promises Nelly, Rich the Kid, Teyana Taylor, Saba, and EarthGang

on August 31, 2018, 1:40pm
J Cole, photo by Ben Kaye

Next month, J Cole will stage the inaugural Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina. As revealed today, the lineup includes SZA, Big Sean, Young Thug, Nelly, Rich the Kid, Teyana Taylor, Saba, EarthGang, and Rapsody, among others. J. Cole, of course, headlines the festivities.

The festival goes down September 15th at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. You can grab tickets here.

Dreamville Festival takes place amidst J. Cole’s “KOD Tour” featuring Young Thug, EarthGang, and Jaden Smith. Both the festival and tour come in support of J. Cole’s latest album, KOD.

