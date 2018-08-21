J Mascis announces new solo album, Elastic Days, shares “See You At The Movies”: Stream

J Mascis is busy with Dinosaur Jr. these days, having released a new single earlier this year in advance of a fall tour with Mastodon, but it appears his solo career is also bearing fruit. Today, the silver-haired rocker announced a new solo album, Elastic Days, which follows 2014’s Tied To A Star. It arrives November 9th via Sub Pop.
Mark Mulcahy, Black Heart Procession’s Pall Jenkins, and Luluc’s Zoë Randell join Mascis on the album, which was recorded at his own Bisquiteen studio in Massachusetts. Accompanying the announcement is “See You At The Movies”, a lovely, open-hearted song that punctuates Mascis’ rich, acoustic strums with some lightning-strike electric solos. Hear it below.
Below, you can find the album’s artwork and tracklist.
Elastic Days Artwork:
Elastic Days Tracklist:
01. See You At The Movies
02. Web So Dense
03. I Went Dust
04. Sky Is All We Had
05. Picking Out The Seeds
06. Give It Off
07. Drop Me
08. Cut Stranger
09. Elastic Days
10. Sometimes
11. Wanted You Around
12. Everything She Said
Mascis will take Elastic Days out on the road for a solo tour starting in November.
J Mascis 2018 Tour Dates:
11/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
11/08 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
11/09 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor
11/10 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo
11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
11/15 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
11/17 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/18 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s
11/20 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery
11/21 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery
11/27 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery
11/28 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery
11/29 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
11/30 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
12/01 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe
12/05 – Washington, DC @ City Winery
12/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
12/08 – New York, NY @ Public Arts
12/09 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
12/19 – Providence, RI @ The Met
12/13 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
12/14 – Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music
12/15 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall