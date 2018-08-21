J Mascis announces new solo album, Elastic Days, shares “See You At The Movies”: Stream

J. Mascis, photo by Ben Kaye

J Mascis is busy with Dinosaur Jr. these days, having released a new single earlier this year in advance of a fall tour with Mastodon, but it appears his solo career is also bearing fruit. Today, the silver-haired rocker announced a new solo album, Elastic Days, which follows 2014’s Tied To A Star. It arrives November 9th via Sub Pop.

Mark Mulcahy, Black Heart Procession’s Pall Jenkins, and Luluc’s Zoë Randell join Mascis on the album, which was recorded at his own Bisquiteen studio in Massachusetts. Accompanying the announcement is “See You At The Movies”, a lovely, open-hearted song that punctuates Mascis’ rich, acoustic strums with some lightning-strike electric solos. Hear it below.

Below, you can find the album’s artwork and tracklist.

Elastic Days Artwork:

Elastic Days Tracklist:

01. See You At The Movies

02. Web So Dense

03. I Went Dust

04. Sky Is All We Had

05. Picking Out The Seeds

06. Give It Off

07. Drop Me

08. Cut Stranger

09. Elastic Days

10. Sometimes

11. Wanted You Around

12. Everything She Said

Mascis will take Elastic Days out on the road for a solo tour starting in November.

J Mascis 2018 Tour Dates:

11/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

11/09 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor

11/10 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

11/15 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

11/17 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/18 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

11/20 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

11/21 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

11/27 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

11/28 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

11/29 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

11/30 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

12/01 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe

12/05 – Washington, DC @ City Winery

12/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

12/08 – New York, NY @ Public Arts

12/09 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

12/19 – Providence, RI @ The Met

12/13 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

12/14 – Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music

12/15 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall