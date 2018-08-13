Jack White announces Boarding House Reach Canadian tour

Jack White has announced a Canadian tour in support of this year’s well-received Boarding House Reach album.
This new series of dates kicks off November 2nd at Rogers Palace in Edmonton. The Detroit-born rocker will hit cities such as Calgary, Winnipeg, Ottawa, and Quebec City, before closing things out in Halifax on November 14th. White’s Canadian run follows stints in the US as well as Europe.
Recently, the Third Man Records label head joined Pearl Jam onstage in Portugal to cover Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World”.
Consult his full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Jack White 2018 Tour Dates:
08/13 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +
08/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +
08/18 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Theater +
08/19 – Santa Barbar, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl %
08/21 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena %
08/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre %
08/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan %
08/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan %
09/15 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium
09/17 – Tulsa, OK @ OneOK Field
09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Festival
09/22 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
10/01 – Moscow, RU @ Arenaline Stadium
10/03 – Riga, LV @ Palladium Riga
10/04 – Vilnius, LT @ Siemens Arena
10/06 – Gydnia, PL @ Gydnia Arena
10/07 – Poznan, PL @ MTP2
10/09 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar
10/10 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena Krakow
10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
10/13 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
10/14 – Dortmund, DE @ Warsteiner Music Hall
10/16 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre
10/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Academy
10/18 – Hull, UK @ Hull Venue
10/20 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Space by Echo Arena
10/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
11/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/03 – Calgary, AB @ Stampede Corral
11/06 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
11/08 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
11/09 – Ottawa, ON @ TD Place
11/10 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
11/12 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
11/13 – Moncton, NB @ Moncton Events Centre
11/14 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
+ = w/ Olivia Jean
% = w/ William Tyler
Revisit his new murderous video for “Corporation”: