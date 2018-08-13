Jack White announces Boarding House Reach Canadian tour

Jack White has announced a Canadian tour in support of this year’s well-received Boarding House Reach album.

This new series of dates kicks off November 2nd at Rogers Palace in Edmonton. The Detroit-born rocker will hit cities such as Calgary, Winnipeg, Ottawa, and Quebec City, before closing things out in Halifax on November 14th. White’s Canadian run follows stints in the US as well as Europe.

Recently, the Third Man Records label head joined Pearl Jam onstage in Portugal to cover Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World”.

(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2018… So Far)

Consult his full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Jack White 2018 Tour Dates:

08/13 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +

08/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +

08/18 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Theater +

08/19 – Santa Barbar, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl %

08/21 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena %

08/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre %

08/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan %

08/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan %

09/15 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium

09/17 – Tulsa, OK @ OneOK Field

09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Festival

09/22 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

10/01 – Moscow, RU @ Arenaline Stadium

10/03 – Riga, LV @ Palladium Riga

10/04 – Vilnius, LT @ Siemens Arena

10/06 – Gydnia, PL @ Gydnia Arena

10/07 – Poznan, PL @ MTP2

10/09 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar

10/10 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena Krakow

10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

10/13 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

10/14 – Dortmund, DE @ Warsteiner Music Hall

10/16 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

10/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Academy

10/18 – Hull, UK @ Hull Venue

10/20 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Space by Echo Arena

10/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

11/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/03 – Calgary, AB @ Stampede Corral

11/06 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

11/08 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

11/09 – Ottawa, ON @ TD Place

11/10 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

11/12 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

11/13 – Moncton, NB @ Moncton Events Centre

11/14 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

+ = w/ Olivia Jean

% = w/ William Tyler

Revisit his new murderous video for “Corporation”: