Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Jack White covers Pearl Jam’s “Daughter” live in Seattle: Stream

Pearl Jam recently covered The White Stripes' "We're Going to Be Friends"

by
on August 15, 2018, 9:10am
3 comments
Jack White with Pearl Jam
Jack White with Pearl Jam

During Pearl Jam‘s recent “Home Away” show in Seattle, frontman Eddie Vedder played a solo acoustic version of The White Stripes’ “We’re Going to Be Friends”. On Monday night, Jack White returned the favor, as he covered Pearl Jam’s “Daughter” during his own gig in Seattle. Listen to an audio recording below.

Earlier this summer, White joined Pearl Jam on stage for “Rockin’ in the Free World” during the latter’s headlining set at NOS Alive Festival in Portugal. White also teamed with Pearl Jam for “Off the Earth” during a surprise concert at White’s Third Man Records in 2016.

icon playlist Jack White covers Pearl Jams Daughter live in Seattle: Stream
image

Pearl Jam’s “Jeremy” Annotated Video

image

Tour Update: Florence + The Machine Announces North American Tour & New Album, 'High As Hope'

image

TWENTY ØNE PILØTS Announce New Album 'Trench' + Upcoming Bandito Tour

image

Tour Update: Nine Inch Nails Presents: Cold and Black and Infinite Tour

image

Tour Update: Cold War Kids Explains The Birth of Their Live Album, 'Audience'

Previous Story
Album Review: Death Cab for Cutie Fall Flat on Thank You for Today
Next Story
Cat Power and Lana Del Rey unite for “Woman”: Stream
3 comments