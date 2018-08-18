Tom Waits attends Jack White concert in San Francisco, steals White’s watch

Jack White and Tom Waits

A very special guest was in attendance for Jack White’s concert in San Francisco on Thursday night: The great of Tom Waits, whose public appearances have become a rarity in recent years, came out for the Boarding House Reach tour stop at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

“Tom Waits came to Jack White’s performance in San Francisco and made all the musicians in the band confirm and pay testament to their love of the religion of music,” captions an Instagram photo of the music legends together. “He also stole Jack’s watch.”

“A million thanks and tributes to Saint Tom from Jack and the band.”

Waits was last seen in public in September 2017 when he joined Mavis Staples on stage. He recently remastered and reissued his entire back catalog on vinyl, and is set to appear in the forthcoming Robert Redford film The Old Man and the Gun.

As for White, he recently expanded his Boarding House Reach tour with a leg of Canadian tour dates.