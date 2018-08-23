James Bond 25 release date delayed following departure of director Danny Boyle: Report

James Bond

On Tuesday, it was announced that Danny Boyle was stepping down as the director of the upcoming James Bond movie, a move that came just three months before the 25th installment of the spy franchise was set to start shooting. At the time, it was unclear if the movie’s release date would be impacted. Now, The Hollywood Reporter affirms that yes, it most certainly will.

According to THR, the film might not hit theaters until late 2020, which is a far cry from its initial release date of November 8th, 2019. The good news is that it gives Daniel Craig plenty of time to talk to more CIA agents.



(Ranking: Every James Bond Film From Worst to Best)

The report also reveals that there was tension over John Hodge’s script for the film. Hodge, a longtime Boyle collaborator—he wrote scripts for both Trainspotting films, as well as The Beach—stepped in for Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who, up until this point, have written every Bond film starring Daniel Craig. The pair did pen a previous draft of the upcoming film, but Boyle, it seems, chose to use his own writer.