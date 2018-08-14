Janet Jackson Is Made for Now

Janet Jackson, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond

For the past four episodes, Discography has counted down Janet Jackson’s studio records – from her self-titled 1982 debut to 2015’s Unbreakable. But as host Marc With a C assembled this season, he was completely caught off-guard by just how much completely essential non-album music Ms. Jackson had produced over the years. In this epilogue episode, we discuss some of the best and brightest of her B-sides and give tips on how to find them – for the discriminating record junkie that needs physical media.

Janet Jackson’s State of the World Tour has just wrapped, and there are rumblings behind the scenes of big things to come. This might be the end of this Discography season, but let’s just say it might not be the end of her discography. In this episode, Marc ties up some loose canonical ends to this particular musical narrative and waxes poetic about the rumblings of Miss Jackson’s future – not just on the new music end of things, but also long-overdue accolades. Special guest Mike Litherland leads the charge and shares his journey heading a grassroots movement to have Janet Jackson inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Janet Jackson is absolutely Made for Now, and in this episode, her quintessence shines over all.

Take a listen, rate, and review us on Apple Podcasts or Podchaser.

Marc With A C Social Links:

Music | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Tumblr | YouTube | Patreon

This episode’s discography:

0:00: Intro / 04:42: “Rock and Roll” / 06:55: “Start Anew” / 08:46: “Diamonds” / 11:56: Control: The Remixes / 15:13: “You Need Me” / 17:41: “The Skin Game” / 21:26: “The Best Things In Life Are Free” / 22:45: “Runaway” and Design Of a Decade / 24:00: “Scream” / 25:40: “One More Chance”, “70’s Love Groove”, “And On and On” and janet. Remixed / 28:27: Links that matter / 31:08: Mike from @InductJanet / 37:34: “God’s Stepchild” and “Accept Me” / 41:08: “Ask For More” / 43:37 “Who” / 44:32: Damita Jo b-sides and outtakes / 46:39: “Days Go By”, “Weekend” and “Rollwitchu” / 48:48: Discipline bonuses and outtakes / 50:06: Number Ones/The Best / 51:00: Unbreakable bonus tracks and outtakes / 51:38: Made For Now and closing thoughts.