Janet Jackson debuts “Made For Now” in first late-night appearance in 14 years: Watch

Janet Jackson on Fallon

After nearly two decades, Janet Jackson finally returned to late-night TV, appearing on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The R&B icon performed her new dancehall-inspired single, “Made For Now”, live for the first time. Catch the replay below.

“Made For Now” marks Jackson’s first new material since 2015’s acclaimed Unbreakable album. It’s believed she’s working on a follow-up record, as she just inked a new deal with independent distributor, label, and publisher Cinq Music.

