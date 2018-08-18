Menu
Janet Jackson debuts “Made For Now” in first late-night appearance in 14 years: Watch

The R&B legend performed new single live for the first time

by
on August 18, 2018, 1:04am
Janet Jackson on Fallon
Janet Jackson on Fallon

After nearly two decades, Janet Jackson finally returned to late-night TV, appearing on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The R&B icon performed her new dancehall-inspired single, “Made For Now”, live for the first time. Catch the replay below.

(Read: The 30 Hottest Tours of Summer 2018)

“Made For Now” marks Jackson’s first new material since 2015’s acclaimed Unbreakable album. It’s believed she’s working on a follow-up record, as she just inked a new deal with independent distributor, label, and publisher Cinq Music.

Jackson is the subject of the newest season of Consequence of Sound’s Discography podcast. Revisit the most recent installment below.

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

